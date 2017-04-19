Morning Joe 04/19/17
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
Prison officials say former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
A law is overturned, allowing life to move on
Arkansas execution spree on hold
Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal on...
Sen. Angus King on why he's unsure how he...
Family of Emmett Till meets with AG Sessions
The Rock's new documentary focuses on...
No charges for corrections officers in...
Man with commuted life sentence has a...
Anti-Defamation League: We've received a...
Trump's tumultuous relationship with...
Sharpton: Coretta Scott King was careful,...
Pres. Trump has a history of bashing...
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me was...
How will Trump White House react to loss...
What’s affecting Chicago’s crime situation?
New lawsuit against Trump targets business...
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison...
Adult site shuts down ads after Senate report
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Criminal Justice on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
Something happening or not? What Ossoff...
Shattered: Authors share the story behind...
Pres. Trump orders review of Iran Nuclear...
Business deal in China for Ivanka Trump's...
Democrat leads in Georgia race seen as a...
Is the O'Reilly era at Fox News coming to...
Republican senator won't defend Trump
Turnout High in Georgia Special Election
Trump scandals give new meaning to Tax Day
Senator Warren joins Rachel Maddow Wednesday
Political favor backfiring on new senator
Trump military confusion risks mixed message
Trump study a game of 'stupid or nefarious?'
Matthews: Trump obsessed with Georgia...
Matthews: Georgia is on my mind
Facebook Grapples With Dark Side of Live...
Is Trump Actually Immune From Rally...
Facebook Killing Suspect Steve Stephens...
Norquist: Tax Reform Will Be Easier to...
Politics
Shattered: Authors share the story behind...
CIA's Pompeo blasts Wikileaks that...
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
Trump says the dollar's too strong & it's...
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
Candidate Trump: NATO is obsolete, Pres....
Is there a Trump Doctrine? President now...
Trump retracts a key campaign promise
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Who is Trump aide Sebastian Gorka?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter...
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Something happening or not? What Ossoff...
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
Atlanta mayor says Ossoff win is within reach
Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very...
Dems seek surprise victory in special...
Vanity Fair looks at state of the ...
Polls show Trump exhausts supporters and...
NYT writer goes to Russia to learn about...
Republicans face voter anger over Trump...
Polls spell trouble for Trump 89 days into...
Trump loses ground in key character traits...
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
Is tough talk against North Korea helpful?
Marine Le Pen's more 'subtle, dangerous'...
Gorsuch to hear first case as SCOTUS justice
Why new WH log policy is 'ethically...
Trump backtracks on transparency with WH logs
Steve Bannon hastens his own demise
Dems look for special election upset in...
WH shows 'strong diplomacy' with China on...
Rachel Maddow
Trump study a game of 'stupid or nefarious?'
Senator Warren joins Rachel Maddow Wednesday
Trump military confusion risks mixed message
Political favor backfiring on new senator
Trump scandals give new meaning to Tax Day
Sanders rallies with Dems to take red seats
Real Trump deportation plan seen in arrests
Trump ignores oppression in call to Erdogan
US targets N Korean missiles before launch
Trump skimps on policy while blowing stuff up
Trump North Korea brinkmanship a huge risk
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree
Erratic Trump unbeholden to past declarations
Trump confusion is not evolution: Dan Rather
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
ICE targets mother of four for deportation
Arkansas plans blitz of prisoner executions
Drug companies protest drug use for killing
Coast Guard faces cuts despite new guard duty
US already has troops on the ground in Syria