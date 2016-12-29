Morning Joe 12/29/16

A 'very bad moment' for US-Israeli relations

In what is now being considered a highly-controversial speech after a contentious week, John Kerry rebuked Israel over settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump contradicts himself on transition
14 hours 1 min ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
11 hours 13 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
12 hours 40 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
12 hours 48 min ago
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
3 hours 57 min ago
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
Trump does 180 on Obama after tweet slam
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL