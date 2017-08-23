Morning Joe 08/23/17

A 'president to his base': Donald Trump in Arizona

Katy Tur, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Ari Melber join Morning Joe to discuss Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive first look at Hillary Clinton's new book
3 hours 46 min ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
4 hours 16 min ago
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
13 hours 16 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
11 hours 54 min ago
Trump hints he'll pardon convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio
11 hours 30 min ago
Phoenix mayor: Trump speech unhelpful and divisive
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal
Arizona Trump voters react to McCain's 'thumbs down'
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL