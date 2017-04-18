Morning Joe 04/18/17

A NYT writer goes to Russia to learn about Trump and US

The New York Times' Jim Rutenberg traveled to Russia to learn more about President Trump's America. Rutenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss what he learned on his trip. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump faces new resistance, low poll numbers
10 hours 56 min ago
Sanders rallies with Democrats for special elections
11 hours 50 min ago
Trump loses ground in key character traits: poll
2 hours 55 min ago
Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia special election
10 hours 8 min ago
GOP lawmakers deal with heckling voters at town halls
9 hours 16 min ago
Trump on North Korea: I hope things work out well
US targets N Korean missiles before they launch
Trump anti-immigrant plan seen in arrests of innocents
Trump ignores oppression in congratulatory call to Erdogan
Trump team's mixed messages on North Korea

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL