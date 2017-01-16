Morning Joe 01/16/17

A modern founding father: Remembering MLK

Top Talkers: The Morning Joe panel remembers Martin Luther King Jr. on the 2017 observance of MLK Day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Lewis: I would not invite Trump to Selma
Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
2 days 9 hours ago
What will be President Obama's biggest legacy?
20 hours 20 min ago
Priebus: White House press access 'hasn't been determined'
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
1 day 21 hours ago
Should Comey stay or go?
1 day 20 hours ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL