Morning Joe 10/19/17

A discussion about Russia, Sessions and journalists

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Amb. Michael McFaul discuss John Brennan's recent remarks about Russia, Mueller's investigation into 2016, AG Sessions' hearing and his remarks about reporters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senators: Trump's flip-flops on health care make him "irrelevant"
3 hours 48 min ago
Fmr. CIA boss: "Implausible" US wasn't involved in Russian meddling
11 hours 31 min ago
Gold Star parent: If a letter could bring son back, I'd run to D.C.
16 hours 38 min ago
What Sessions' testimony reveals about Russia probe
11 hours 41 min ago
Trump tweets: 'Who knows?' if GOP has budget votes
4 hours 34 sec ago
Lawrence: Trump's tweets show us what he cares about
Majority of Americans concerned US could go to war
Franken: Sessions isn't telling truth about Russian contacts
Maddow: What is Trump hiding about Niger?
Trump offered military father $25K, didn't follow through

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL