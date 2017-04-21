Morning Joe 04/21/17

100K people to volunteer for 'Comcast Cares Day'

David Cohen, Senior Executive VP of Comcast, and Huges Evans, Global Citizen's Co-Founder, talk about the largest day of volunteerism in the country. Comcast is partnering with Red Nose Day and Global Citizen. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O'Reilly sexual harassment accusers speak out
14 hours 1 min ago
Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
14 hours 36 min ago
Joe to Democratic Party: Do you want to win or not?
6 hours 1 min ago
Waters: What we're experiencing with Trump is 'abnormal'
4 hours 17 min ago
Here's why the chances of a gov't shutdown just went up
4 hours 58 min ago
Attorney General calls Hawaii 'an island in the Pacific'
Fmr. Bush staffer: Trump more 'marketer' than 'performer'
Trump Russia national security investigator leaving DoJ
Three accusers on Trump's defense of O'Reilly
Trump prepares for a possible North Korea nuclear test

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL