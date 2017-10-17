Morning Joe 10/17/17
'We hear you': Dem offers ideas for wining back country
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., discusses the future of the Democratic Party, and the Democrats' message to America. Swalwell also discusses Russian interference in the U.S. election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
'We hear you': Dem offers ideas for wining...
New wave of Dems look to reverse tide for...
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Sources: Russia-Linked Facebook Ads...
Should Facebook Be Regulated?
GOP still coming to grips with Moore's win...
Can Roy Moore be beat?
Roy Moore is Trump 2.0
A bad day for the Republican establishment
Lawrence: In Steve Bannon vs. Donald Trump...
Dems in worst shape since 1929; what can...
Special Counsel Expands Russia Probe to...
Chris Matthews: No more flyover country
US election infrastructure still vulnerable
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Could Trump's comments lead to a GOP...
Alabama senate candidates fighting for...
Pennsylvanians react to Trump presidency...
Dems face uphill climb going into the...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Elections on MSNBC
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Discussing North Korea, Trump's top...
Trump: Obama didn't call families of...
Trump makes nice with GOP, hits Obama &...
Ex-GOP Rep.: Republic might be 'better off...
Lawrence: Pres. Trump counters 'fake news'...
Trump scandals could put Pence at legal risk
Pence extremism, unpopularity overlooked
Campaign bails out Trump, son on legal fees
Russia cyber effort for Trump newly detailed
Trump fails to duly honor Green Beret deaths
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
Stephens: We conservatives warned Trump...
Rep. Cohen: One Republican "considering"...
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Trump could lead U.S...
Trump decertifying Iran nuclear deal a ...
Trump takes a sledgehammer to Obamacare &...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Sen. Corker: Trump has 'publicly castrated...
Politics
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Trump again casts doubt on Russia's 2016...
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump hits 'rock bottom' discussing fallen...
Trump says his drug czar pick withdrawing...
Manchin to Trump: Please, find another...
'We hear you': Dem offers ideas for wining...
New wave of Dems look to reverse tide for...
John McCain delivers 'incredible moment'...
Joe: Why was Mitch McConnell there with...
Constituents anxious over health care,...
Trump cabinet member left $2B off reports,...
Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
Collins: Every single word the president...
Trump got it right on Iran, says Israeli...
Charts show the impact of Trump's health...
Washington Post digs into the country's...
Joe and Mika host 30th annual Americares...
Diplomacy amid drama, distractions in...
It's Mike Barnicle's birthday.
Fmr. ambassador criticizes Trump over Iran...
Rand Paul: We are trying to empower the...
Unpredictability can be beneficial in N....
Rachel Maddow
Trump fails to duly honor Green Beret deaths
Maddow caught off guard by allergies (again)
Russia cyber effort for Trump newly detailed
Campaign bails out Trump, son on legal fees
Pence extremism, unpopularity overlooked
Trump scandals could put Pence at legal risk
Rachel Maddow joins Ari Melber, 6pm ET 10/17
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Lacking achievements, Trump attacks Obama's
Trump deluded on missile defense accuracy
Recording of mystery Cuba noise released
Trump expands team with interesting choices
DoJ argues Trump's right to destroy records
Doctor quits PR relief team over 'spa day'
Mold, illness pose new threat in Puerto Rico
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Zinke having awesome time with taxpayer money
Bad leadership turns PR crisis to catastrophe
Trump dossier holding up despite GOP attacks