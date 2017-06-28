Morning Joe 06/28/17

'We can’t take the bullying anymore,' says WH reporter

Reporter Brian Karem engaged in a heated exchange about the role of the media with the WH deputy press secretary on Tuesday, and Karem joins Morning Joe to further discuss the moment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Republicans revolt against Mitch McConnell
10 hours 27 min ago
George Will: GOP asked to walk the plank with health care bill
10 hours 8 min ago
WaPo: Manafort files retroactively as foreign agent
11 hours 30 min ago
Fake Trump Time magazine cover hangs at Mar-a-Lago
12 hours 59 sec ago
Kirsten Gillibrand on health care fight: 'This is not over'
12 hours 10 min ago
Reporter who battled Dep. Press Sec: Don't like being called dishonest
GOP lawmaker loses millions as stock tanks
Trump team declares all Russia stories fake news
Matthews: Republicans can't repeal and replace Obamacare
Joe: Rural health care would be 'savaged' by this bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL