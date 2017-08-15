Morning Joe 08/15/17

'We are cowards': Writer reflects on political violence in US

Commentary Magazine's Noah Rothman writes that 'America has slouched silently toward this moment of crisis.' Rothman joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says 'We Are Cowards.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in America
11 hours 26 min ago
Calls grow for Trump to fire Bannon after Charlottesville
8 hours 47 min ago
Moore: Trump's actual policies just as scary as headlines
9 hours 49 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits lowest point yet
2 hours 12 min ago
Trump RTs, then deletes, image of train hitting a man with CNN logo
58 min 32 sec ago
Is Trump considering pardoning Arpaio as practice?
Special Report: Trump travel ban at 45 days
Bannon's White House days could be numbered: NYT
Maxine Waters: Trump is a dishonorable human being
Mueller in talks to interview senior White House officials

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL