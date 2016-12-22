Morning Joe 12/22/16

'Totally crazy if true': Bolton out over his looks?

John Bolton may have missed out on a job in Trump's administration because he didn't look the part, according to a new Washington Post story. The panel discussed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway named counselor to the president
59 min 32 sec ago
Jeh Johnson: 'You can't deport 11 million'
11 hours 59 min ago
ACA enrollment spikes as GOP plans repeal
4 hours 36 min ago
Milk: We must ‘rise up’ against anti-LGBT laws
10 hours 54 min ago
Conway: New role is a weighty responsibility
59 min 32 sec ago
Trump still defensive over popular vote loss
Joe: GOP won't win 2020 if ACA is repealed
74 seconds of Trump saying (almost) nothing
N.C. fails to repeal restrictive 'bathroom bill'
The political winners and losers of 2016

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL