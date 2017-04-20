Morning Joe 04/20/17

Time releases '100 most influential list

Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Assistant Managing Editor Dan Macsai joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
14 hours 52 min ago
Palin, Nugent and Kid Rock walk into the West Wing ...
Warren: Trump will deliver knock-out blow to middle class
14 hours 27 min ago
The Trump Effect on Republicans
13 hours 4 min ago
Lisa Bloom on O'Reilly's firing: 'We persisted'
13 hours 51 min ago
Here's why the FBI pursued fmr. Trump aide Carter Page
12 hours 32 min ago
Warren: Turn heat up on Trump Russia case
White House defends comments on Navy's location
First DREAMer deported under Trump
Chaffetz: 'There's more to life' than being in Congress

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL