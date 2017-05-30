Morning Joe 05/30/17

'This was a disaster': Trump's first overseas trip

Top Talkers: The panel discusses Donald Trump's first overseas trip, why it wasn't a success and why Trump was a 'bull in a China shop' when it came to meeting with European leaders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

