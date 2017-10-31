Morning Joe 10/31/17

'This is only the beginning': Inside Mueller probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed out indictments as part of the Russia investigation, and Paul Manafort and Rick Gates surrendered to the FBI. George Papadopoulos also struck a deal with Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
11 hours 52 min ago
Carter Page reacts to indictments, Papadopoulos plea
9 hours 36 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
11 hours 32 min ago
Report: Trump "fuming" over Mueller probe indictments
7 hours 27 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
12 hours 1 min ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
After Mueller indictments, Trump points to Clinton
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL