Morning Joe 07/11/17
'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
The Morning Joe panel continues its discussion on Donald Trump Jr. and an email he received regarding Hillary Clinton and the Russian government's role in helping the Trump campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
'This has a different feel for some...
Former NATO Commander Gen. Clark Questions...
Author predicts Putin could play 'Snowden...
Trump 'whiffed' at the plate with Putin,...
Potentially incriminating activity in...
What happened between Saturday and Sunday?
Australian news anchor skewers Trump in...
Trump meeting with Putin a 'disappointment...
Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world...
Tillerson: Trump, Putin Discussed Syria...
NBC's Kier Simmons Takes Police Water...
Police Fire 'Stun Grenades,' Water at G-20...
Police Horses Move in on G-20 Protesters
UK defense official says NATO...
Trump doesn't take Russian hacking...
Today Putin 'wants a good meeting'
World leaders pose for group photo at G20
What Putin most wants from G20
Trump needs to call for sanctions, says...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
World News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Lawyer who met with Trump Jr. speaks out
Trump Jr. received email on Russian govt....
Christie gets into spat with talk-radio...
House Democrat on Trump & Russia: This is...
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of Donald...
Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr.: This may...
NYT: Donald Trump Jr. was told of Russian...
NYT: Trump aggravated about another Russia...
Trump's new Russia idea draws bipartisan...
NYT: Email to Trump Jr. shows Russian gov...
Protests flare as GOP health/tax bill stalls
Schiff notes Trump Jr in Russia hack timeline
Schiff on potential Trump Russia criminality
NYT: Trump Jr told of Russian campaign help
Trump collusion questions gain in specificity
Will Senate GOP Pass Health Care Bill...
'It can be contentious': Carney on WH...
What happened between Saturday and Sunday?
Australian news anchor skewers Trump in...
Trump meeting with Putin a 'disappointment...
Politics
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of Donald...
Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr.: This may...
NYT: Donald Trump Jr. was told of Russian...
NYT: Trump aggravated about another Russia...
NYT: Email to Trump Jr. shows Russian gov...
Schiff notes Trump Jr in Russia hack timeline
Schiff on potential Trump Russia criminality
NYT: Trump Jr told of Russian campaign help
Trump collusion questions gain in specificity
Podesta: 'Starting to smell more & more...
States reject White House demand for voter...
Trump attacks Clinton campaign boss before...
U.S. & Russia offer different accounts of...
Did Trump get played by Putin?
Rick Stengel: Trump has a 'one-sided...
Was GOP activist seeking hackers with Trump?
The Trump Russia political crisis: a timeline
New documentary chronicles Roger Stone
Jill Stein reflects on Russia and the 2016...
WSJ: Activist seeking hacked Clinton...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump Jr. received email on Russian govt....
Lawyer who met with Trump Jr. speaks out
'This has a different feel for some...
Tory Burch on the 'Embrace Ambition' campaign
'It can be contentious': Carney on WH...
Author predicts Putin could play 'Snowden...
Trump 'whiffed' at the plate with Putin,...
Why nothing may get done before August recess
Potentially incriminating activity in...
What happened between Saturday and Sunday?
Australian news anchor skewers Trump in...
Trump meeting with Putin a 'disappointment...
Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world...
Congressman expresses topic wish-list for...
UK defense official says NATO...
222K jobs added in June, unemployment at 4.4
Trump doesn't take Russian hacking...
Today Putin 'wants a good meeting'
World leaders pose for group photo at G20
Rachel Maddow
NYT: Trump Jr told of Russian campaign help
Trump collusion questions gain in specificity
Schiff on potential Trump Russia criminality
Schiff notes Trump Jr in Russia hack timeline
Protests flare as GOP health/tax bill stalls
Trump meeting a big win for Putin
Putin regime marked by graft and corruption
Russia makes inroads with American right
Maddow to news orgs: Heads up for hoaxes!
Richard Engel previews special: On Assignment
Only Tillerson to join Trump at Putin meeting
DoJ pushes states on voter roll purge
Trump gives win to Putin in unearned meeting
How Putin will try to manipulate Trump
N. Korea does what Trump said it never would
Was GOP activist seeking hackers with Trump?
Mental health an issue in Virginia execution
Rachel Maddow issues strange story 'warning'
The Trump Russia political crisis: a timeline
Flynn an early red flag in Trump scandal