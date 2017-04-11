Morning Joe 04/11/17

'They can't do that': MJ discusses United controversy

Top Talkers: A passenger was dragged from an overbooked United flight Chicago to Louisville on Sunday, and the airline's CEO Oscar Munoz seemed to double down on the incident. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Student, teacher dead in 'murder-suicide' at San Bernardino school
Can passenger sue United for being dragged off flight?
12 hours 32 min ago
Booker: Trump 'playing footsie with Russia'
11 hours 6 min ago
Alabama 'Love Gov' resigns to avoid impeachment
GOP fretting over special elections
10 hours 56 min ago
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
MaddowBlog: Paul Manafort’s role on Team Trump faces new scrutiny
Murphy: Airstrikes 'didn't change the balance of power'
How will Gorsuch impact the Supreme Court?
Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL