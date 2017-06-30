Morning Joe 06/30/17

'Sexist and vicious': The panel on Trump's tweets

The Morning Joe panel discusses President Trump's Twitter attacks on Mika Brzezinski and what it says about the president and the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika responds to Trump's tweets
2 hours 46 min ago
Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
2 hours 30 min ago
Sanders: GOP hasn't had 'courage' to hold hearings on health bill
13 hours 12 min ago
Lawrence: Trump and 'the women he hates'
11 hours 44 min ago
Report links GOP operative to Flynn, Russian hackers
13 hours 46 min ago
Sanders: House health care bill the worst bill 'I have ever seen'
Lawrence on Trump and 'the women he hates'
Trump allies work to smear FBI, discredit Russia probe
Why the GOP owns Donald Trump, tweets and all
Matthews: Who's Secretary of State? Tillerson or Kushner?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL