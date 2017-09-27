Morning Joe 09/27/17

'Quit acting like a hurricane': Advice for POTUS on N. Korea

Ret. Adm. James Stavridis joins Morning Joe to discuss the president's latest remarks about North Korea and what advice he would give to the president on North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP leaders roll out tax reform after health care failure
2 hours 46 min ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: NFL anthem protests ‘remarkable’
2 hours 59 min ago
Meet Doug Jones: Roy Moore's Dem. opponent
3 hours 17 min ago
Rosie Perez to Trump: Puerto Ricans are Americans
3 hours 42 min ago
Breaking down the GOP Tax reform plan
9 hours 19 min ago
Lawrence: The Resistance wins again
Who is Roy Moore? Meet Alabama's renegade GOP senate candidate
San Juan Mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S. for anybody out there'
Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
Afghan War Vet to Trump: 'I didn't fight for a flag, or an anthem'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL