Morning Joe 01/04/17
'Patriots Day' looks to make sense of tragedy
Director Peter Berg joins Morning Joe to discuss 'Patriots Day,' his latest film, which chronicles the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the manhunt for the Tsarnaev brothers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
'Patriots Day' looks to make sense of tragedy
Senator to Trump: Be open to intelligence...
Trump is 'going to war with our...
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is...
Pentagon responds to North Korea's missile...
Why didn't Obama intervene in hacking...
Are couriers the future for government...
Russian compounds to be turned over to the...
U.S. cities beefing up security for NYE...
Russian hackers wanted by FBI
U.S. calls Russian hacking a 'grizzly steppe'
Are actions against Russian hack too...
Fmr. amb. on why some sanctions could go...
AP report: Russia won't expel US diplomats
What Obama hopes to gain from Russian action
Security ramped up worldwide for New Year's
US hits Russia with new sanctions over...
How will Russia sanctions play in Trump WH?
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
National Security on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Just what happened yesterday on the Hill?
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Trump is 'going to war with our...
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Protesters arrested in Sen. Sessions' office
VP Biden welcomes new Senate class
Sen. Murphy on House GOP's ethics vote
Where public opinion stands on Obamacare
GOP Rep: Plan to gut ethics office was ...
Jack Abramoff: the political system is ...
House GOP back down from gutting ethics...
Mom of 2-year-old viral hero 'blessed,...
Ford to expand Detroit-area plant, adding...
Politics
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
What will Trump administration do to...
King: Would repeal ethics office 'completely'
Is there a watchdog if ethics office is...
Sanders most booked on Sunday shows in 2016
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight
Trump business entanglements survive scandal
Trump's 'crony capitalism?'
Obama to Trump: The historical significance
Obama attempts to save his legacy
Democrats look to challenge Trump in 2017
Crowley: Trump doesn't 'understand'...
Morning Joe
Just what happened yesterday on the Hill?
Senator to Trump: Be open to intelligence...
'Patriots Day' looks to make sense of tragedy
Manchin: Replace but don't repeal Obamacare
Schumer digs in, breaks from Reid's practices
McCarthy: Not the right time for ethics vote
Trump takes aim at General Motors in tweet
How 'Jackie' shaped the Kennedy legacy
Conway: We're ready to go on ACA replacement
Mike Pence headed to the Hill to talk...
Rattner's charts: Obama WH accomplishments
Why Trump should 'keep it clean' on...
Joe to GOP on ethics gut: What's wrong...
Why didn't Obama intervene in hacking...
Spicer: Trump gets intel briefings 'all...
The politics of cyber warfare
Who are Democrats hoping to target in...
Are Turkey and Russia forming an alliance?
Covering the Donald Trump Presidency
The MJ crew celebrates the holidays
Rachel Maddow
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Trump business entanglements survive scandal
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight
Sanders most booked on Sunday shows in 2016
Obama doles out punishment to Putin's Russia
Next move against Russia likely not so public
Democrats seek to reset GOP gerrymandering
Happy New Year from The Rachel Maddow Show!
Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84
Can’t spell “transition” without two I’s
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Taking credit where credit is NOT due
Democrats consider giving Republicans a...