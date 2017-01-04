Morning Joe 01/04/17

'Patriots Day' looks to make sense of tragedy

Director Peter Berg joins Morning Joe to discuss 'Patriots Day,' his latest film, which chronicles the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the manhunt for the Tsarnaev brothers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'
10 hours 56 min ago
Sanders: 'You've got to fight back' against GOP
11 hours 18 min ago
Trump 'being really dumb' to fight with intel agencies: Schumer
11 hours 38 min ago
Dems plan national resistance against Trump agenda
11 hours 29 min ago
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
11 hours 43 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco
Trump biographer thrown out of Trump golf course
Protesters arrested in Sen. Sessions' office
VP Biden welcomes new Senate class

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL