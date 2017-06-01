Morning Joe 06/01/17

'Not good news for WH': Russia questions mount

Here's what happens if Trump leaves the Paris Climate Agreement
Joe on Comey testimony: 'Not good news for WH'
2 hours 46 min ago
Franken reveals he asked Comey to look into Session-Russia meetings
10 hours 13 min ago
Biden 2020?: Fmr. VP launches Super Pac
Trump may reverse Obama ejection, return Russian compounds: WaPo
11 hours 18 min ago
Morning Joe: Support for impeachment rises, and Trump's approval
Clinton unplugged: Hillary talks 2016, Russia and misogyny
Steele: Trump is the cause of chaos in White House
Kushner's strange meeting with a Russian banker
Spicer suggests Trump's 'covfefe' tweet was secret code

