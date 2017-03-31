Morning Joe 03/31/17

'Like listening to the Watergate tapes live': Flynn in focus

Top Talkers: The panel begins Friday's show with the revelation that former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is offering to testify before Congress on Russia for immunity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scandals risk inuring Americans to govt. corruption
10 hours 21 min ago
Bombshell report: Michael Flynn will testify for immunity
10 hours 11 min ago
Immunity in presidential scandals has complicated history
10 hours 33 min ago
Trump takes on members of his own party
8 hours 36 min ago
White House role in leaks raises suspicion
10 hours 53 min ago
Jeremy Bash: If WH is a runaway train, the breaks are out
Flynn's lawyer: 'General Flynn certainly has a story to tell'
Senate Intel Committee stands up to Trump
Reports: WH officials helped Nunes get intelligence
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL