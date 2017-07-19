Morning Joe 07/19/17

'Just embarrassing': Trump team struggles with spelling

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman has been named as Trump's ambassador to Russia, but the official announcement adds an 'h' to his first name. The panel discusses the spelling errors of the Trump WH.

