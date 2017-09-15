Morning Joe 09/15/17

'It's been devastating': Cuomo to survey Irma damage

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-NY, is set to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. NY National Guard airmen are there now helping with recovery efforts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manhunt on for suspects in London terror incident
45 min 23 sec ago
Clinton: Trump is a clear and present danger to U.S.
11 hours 35 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
13 hours 26 min ago
Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments
10 hours 25 min ago
After staying quiet on Charlottesville, Ivanka pushes back
8 hours 54 min ago
Clinton looking forward to active political future
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL