Morning Joe 03/30/17

'Impulsive, chaotic': Focus group reacts to Trump

Top Talkers: Mark Halperin talks with college students in a new focus group aimed at sharing thoughts about Trump's campaign and his presidency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
10 hours 13 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
9 hours 45 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
2 hours 10 sec ago
What we know about Ivanka Trump's new WH job?
8 hours 37 min ago
Political strains within Western powers serve Putin goals
11 hours 5 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff: Questions about Nunes hurt investigation's credibility
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
Flynn stayed at WH 17 days after DOJ tipped them off
'Impulsive, chaotic': Focus group reacts to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL