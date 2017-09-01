Morning Joe 09/01/17

'I support the president but not blindy': GOP congressman

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., discusses the upcoming legislative session, congressional aid for Texas. Rep. Taylor also remarks on Congress receiving blame for gridlock and a Va. primary challenge. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

