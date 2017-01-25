Morning Joe 01/25/17
'How do you make policy if you don't believe facts?'
Top Talkers: As Donald Trump sets forth his agenda in the first few days of his administration, the panel discusses his plans for a border wall and to curtail immigration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Flynn under investigation for links to Russia
Trump veers off topic in CIA speech
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
Donald Trump's nuclear moment
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear...
Obama holds final press conference as...
Trump staffing failure leaves US vulnerable
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
No response yet from Team Trump after...
Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and...
Susan Rice: Russia is increasingly aggressive
Rex Tillerson could bring unwanted...
Senate to investigate Russian election...
No straight line: Who will set policy in...
Trump's words vs. his Cabinet nominees' words
Former Defense Secretary warns nuclear...
National Security on msnbc
Most view Trump's speech as 'optimistic':...
'They've got to put crowd sizes behind them'
Legislators pressed at home on Trump agenda
Tip exposes Trump lockdown of US agencies
Trump EPA pick fought EPA as frackquakes grew
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Melfi on Hidden Figures: It’s a catalyst...
WaPost goes inside Trump's first days
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Trump signs pipeline orders
Minnesota Governor Dayton faints mid-speech
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
In Trump They Trust: Nicolle Wallace talks...
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Senate intel chiefs to take closer look at...
Cummings: Trump needs to avoid the trivial
Book details the rise of Airbnb
How to implement conservative policy in...
Mika attends UN Women for Peace event
Recapping Trump's first weekend in office
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Trump lays out 'America First' vision
New era of 'alternative facts'?
Missed opportunities in Trump’s...
Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has...
Joe reflects: We do not know what is ahead
Trump oil grab policy puts US troops at risk
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
Massive marches empower advocacy groups
Pompeo confirmed as CIA director
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Rachel Maddow welcomes waxy new co-host
Trump speech refrain echoes dark history
Trump channels Jackson with anti-elite theme
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
Trump weak vetting a sign of poor preparation
Trump EPA pick would face own lawsuit v EPA