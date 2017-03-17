Morning Joe 03/17/17

'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth

Top Talkers: The Trump admin won't back down from its claims that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower despite the lack of evidence. The panel discusses Trump's relationship with truth. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
11 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'most deviant man ever to live in WH'
10 hours 31 min ago
When it comes to budget, is Bannon pulling the strings?
2 hours 23 min ago
Critics: Trump budget cuts could hurt terrorism fight
9 hours 15 min ago
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
11 hours 2 min ago
'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth
Trump's 'vindictive' budget proposal
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Spicer again defends Trump wiretap claim
Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL