Morning Joe 10/18/17

'He died as a hero': Congresswoman Wilson remembers Sgt. La...

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., discusses President Trump's phone call to Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Sgt. Johnson died in Niger after being ambushed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Oligarch: 9 of 10 chance Putin tried to collude with Trump campaign
13 hours 39 min ago
Duckworth: Trump uses gold star families as political ploys
11 hours 47 min ago
Trump confronted on his false claims about taxes
11 hours 14 min ago
Wallace: Trump invokes Kelly's son, is anything sacred?
16 hours 9 min ago
Experts say math doesn't add up on Trump tax plan
12 hours 39 min ago
Chuck: ‘Really listen to what McCain is saying’
Maddow: Putin a mortal threat to American politics
Senate subpoenas former Trump adviser Carter Page
Schmidt: McCain lit a torch for future political leaders
Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly if he got a call from Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL