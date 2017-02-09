Morning Joe 02/09/17

'Fever Swamp' looks at Trump's rise in 2016

Writer Richard North Patterson joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Fever Swamp.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Republican actions on race are no accident
14 hours 49 min ago
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20
5 hours 11 min ago
Sen. Schumer: Sessions 'doesn't belong' in AG office
14 hours 26 min ago
Joe: 'Presidents do not speak this way'
5 hours 48 min ago
Sen. Wyden: Gorsuch's comments a 'stunning development'
2 hours 11 min ago
Maddow: Trump loses case to cover Jr's failure
14 hours 8 min ago
How can the Democrats make their case?
Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
Pres. Trump's history of talking about how smart he is
Trump breaks promise not to interfere in family businesses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL