Morning Joe 03/09/17

'Everybody knows' Trump's phone not tapped

Top Talkers: Top senators are demanding answers as to why President Trump would claim that President Obama tapped his phones; They want evidence from the FBI and the Justice Department. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
10 hours 30 min ago
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
9 hours 26 min ago
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim
8 hours 29 min ago
Chaffetz 'cell phone or health care' remark boosts opponent
9 hours 32 min ago
Trump, Tillerson weaken State Dept. as Putin would want
10 hours 10 min ago
Lawrence: George Will predicted GOP fight on Obamacare
Rep Swalwell wants independent Trump Russia inquiry
Cruz dines at White House after bitter 2016 race
Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL