MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin joins Morning Joe to discuss Pres. Trump's announcement of al-Baghdadi's death. Mohyeldin says the announcement potentially added "more recruitment to the fire." "[The announcement] is going to be used to recruit another generation of extremists who are gonna come out, be more extreme, more vicious, more violent in going after not just the United States, but their allies and proxies in the region."