Morning Joe 04/12/17

'Bipartisan bankruptcy' plaguing DC, says congressman

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Co., says in his new book 'Drain the Swamp,' that D.C. corruption is worse than you think. Rep. Buck joins Morning Joe to discuss 'bipartisan bankruptcy' and how to fix it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Can Sean Spicer keep his job after Holocaust remarks?
10 hours 1 min ago
Carter Page targeted by FISA warrant: WaPo
12 hours 18 min ago
Trump turning on Steve Bannon?
10 hours 36 min ago
White House undergoes shift in policy and tone
3 hours 17 min ago
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
12 hours 4 min ago
AG Sessions on 'the Trump era' of immigration policy
Lawrence: The world tests Trump
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Did Bill O'Reilly just speak his last words on Fox News?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL