Morning Joe 10/06/17

'Action is necessary,' senator weighs in on gun reform

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., discusses gun reform following the Las Vegas massacre, new legislation on political ads on social media, and finding bipartisanship in a polarized Washington. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

