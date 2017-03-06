Morning Joe 03/06/17

'A low, low moment for Washington': Trump's tap tweets

Top Talkers: Over the weekend in a Saturday tweet storm, President Trump accused President Obama of tapping his phones during the 'sacred election process' and saying it was 'Nixon/Watergate.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?

