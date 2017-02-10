Morning Joe 02/10/17

'A corrupting formula': Trump and his response to slights

The back-and-forth battle between John McCain and Donald Trump continued Thursday with Trump hitting McCain on Twitter. The panel discusses Trump's penchant for responding to any perceived slights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
11 hours 50 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
10 hours 6 min ago
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
9 hours 9 min ago
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall
2 hours 20 min ago
'This is the face of deportation'
9 hours 1 min ago
Kellyanne Conway 'doesn't respect the lines'
WA Gov to Trump: We already saw you in court, you lost
Joe: Will Trump seek to re-draft immigration order?
Trump a one-man constitutional crisis: ACLU
Washington AG talks next steps in ban case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL