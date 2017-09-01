Morning Joe 09/01/17
'A bit of a disappointment': 156K jobs added in July
The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent.
'A bit of a disappointment': 156K jobs...
Trump chafes at Kelly's attempts at order:...
Trump to visit Texas as victims begin...
Charlottesville, Harvey, Russia & more:...
Long to-do list awaits Trump & GOP...
State Department plays bad cop to Trump's...
Trump lawyers are reportedly trying to...
The 'Church Lady' in Trump's White House
Potential bombshell in Manafort notes on...
IRS 'specialized, secretive investigative'...
Tubman twenty not a priority of Trump admin
Trump DACA decision threatens swath of US
Officials evasive on threat of chemical smoke
No easy way out for Trump on obstruction case
Obstruction case sets Trump lawyers in motion
In focus group, Trump voters express...
Poll: Trump voters say media worse threat...
Trump is 'flawed', 'unfit', 'contemptible'...
Trump claims he witnessed Harvey damage...
No specifics in Trump tax speech as he...
Did Trump use Arpaio pardon as a trial...
Trump lawyers are reportedly trying to...
Trump is 'flawed', 'unfit', 'contemptible'...
Is Mueller trying to stop pardons from...
Trump finds new interest in corn products
Mueller eyeing Trump’s response to Russia...
Trump Moscow deal seen as asset to campaign
Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
Mueller takes new step in Trump Russia probe
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Report: Trump clashed with Republican...
Trump dossier testimony could be made public
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Exclusive: Hillary Clinton in her own words
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Alt-right's Richard Spencer praises Trump...
Law scholar says Manafort no-knock warrant...
Manafort finances under prosecutor scrutiny
Manafort changes legal team as probe sharpens
Trump hits a major milestone in his...
Trump to visit Texas as victims begin...
Houston begins recovery mission, says mayor
'A bit of a disappointment': 156K jobs...
'I support the president but not blindy':...
Democrat speaks to party's message post...
Undocumented immigrants express fear after...
As WH cracks show, are Tillerson, Cohn...
Trump chafes at Kelly's attempts at order:...
Troubled project becomes financial...
Americares to ring NYSE closing bell
Mueller, NY AG work together on Manafort...
Water rescues underway in Houston after...
Mika: I am disappointed on equal pay plan...
Louisiana sends resources to Texas...
US flies fighter jets over South Korea in...
Joe: Dems need a message for all Americans
Harvey damage shuts major Northeast fuel line
In focus group, Trump voters express...
Flash flood watch for areas in Harvey's path
Report of two explosions, smoke at Crosby...
Obstruction case sets Trump lawyers in motion
No easy way out for Trump on obstruction case
Officials evasive on threat of chemical smoke
Trump DACA decision threatens swath of US
Tubman twenty not a priority of Trump admin
Flood-damaged chemical plant explosion likely
Mueller working with NY AG on Manafort case
Trump wants friendly face in key DoJ role
Judge blocks Texas anti-immigrant law
Trump finds new interest in corn products
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens
As levees overflow, so do evacuation shelters
How disasters became a presidential test
In odd move Mueller subpoenas Manafort lawyer
Moscow story problematic for Trump lawyer
Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
Trump Moscow deal seen as asset to campaign
Hatch a yes on Fusion GPS transcript release
Houston faces tough choices to handle flood
Trump exposed to new obstruction charge