“Morning Joe” Gets Ready to Celebrate 10 Years On Air

Morning Joe will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, September 19. To mark the occasion, Joe, Mika and Willie will host the show in front of a live studio audience from Rockefeller Center’s historic Studio 8H. The longest running co-host team on morning television will be joined by old friends and familiar faces to reflect on the past 10 years.

Joe, Mika, Willie and their roundtable will also do what they do best each weekday - offer a full analysis of that morning’s biggest stories and breaking political news. Fans are encouraged to apply for tickets to the show if available to be in New York City that morning, or to watch live from the comfort of home.

VIP tickets* to the anniversary broadcast are just one of the prizes fans can win through a Twitter sweepstakes the show will be hosting. Prizes will also include exclusive merchandise, such as commemorative Morning Joe coffee kits and pullover sweatshirts like the one Joe frequently wears on set. Starting Tuesday, September 12, fans can enter each weekday between 7AM ET and 5PM ET by using the hashtag #MJ10sweepstakes.

*Please note that the VIP ticket prize does not include travel or accomodations.