“Morning Joe” 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes Rules

Morning Joe 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Official Rules

September 12, 2017 — September 18, 2017

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Morning Joe 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on September 12, 2017 at 7:00 A.M. ET and end on September 18, 2017 at 05:00 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, TRANSPORTATION OR PARKING.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Entrants must be willing to voluntarily submit to and complete a background check. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include Morning Joe, MSNBC, and NBCUniversal Media, LLC, each located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. Winners (defined below) of Daily Drawing (defined below) 1 must be available to attend Taping (defined below) on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors), or Prize (defined below) will be forfeited.

HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes will consist of five (5) individual daily drawings (each a “Daily Drawing”). Each Daily Drawing will consist of an entry period (a “Daily Entry Period”) that will begin at a specified time (each a “Daily Entry Period Start Time”) as detailed in the chart below and will end at a specified time (each a “Daily Entry Period End Time”) as detailed in the chart below and, (ii) a random Daily Drawing conducted on the daily drawing date (“Daily Drawing Date”) specified in the chart below from among all eligible Entries (defined below) received during such Daily Entry Period. Entries must be received before the end of the Daily Entry Period to be eligible for the corresponding Daily Drawing. There will be a total of forty-two (42) Winners (defined below) selected throughout the Sweepstakes Period, two (2) Winners for Daily Drawing 1, and ten (10) Winners for each of Daily Drawings 2, 3, 4 and 5.

To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, go to www.twitter.com (“Twitter Site”) and (1) if you already have a Twitter account, log on using your Twitter user name and password, then become a follower of @morning_joe by searching for “Morning Joe” clicking on the Morning Joe icon and then clicking the “Follow” button, or (2) if you do not already have a Twitter account, create a free Twitter account according to the instructions on the Twitter Site and follow @morning_joe as indicated in (1) above. You must follow @morning_joe throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @morning_joe after the fifteen (15) day notification period. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Use in order to create a Twitter account. Once you have become a follower of @morning_joe, you will receive announcement Tweets from the @morning_joe Twitter handle at approximately 7:00 A.M. ET, 9:00 A.M. ET, 2:00 P.M. ET, and 5:00 P.M. ET during each Daily Entry Period (the “Announcements,” each an “Announcement”), and you will be required to submit a Reply to the Announcement with the hashtag “#MJ10Sweepstakes and the @reply “@morning_joe (the “Twitter Entry”). You must include “#MJ10Sweepstakes” and “@morning_joe” in your Twitter Entry or your Twitter Entry will not be valid. If your Twitter profile is set to the “Protect my Tweets” setting, your Twitter Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. If you choose to submit a Twitter Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable license to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Entry and to incorporate the Entry in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification, permission or approval. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such license to Sponsors and that the Sponsors’ reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Entry will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Entry contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Entry does not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Entry may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Morning Joe Twitter page, if applicable. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Entry. If the use of the Entry incurs excessive fees, including but not limited to Guild payments, Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify such Entry.

Entries must be received before the applicable Daily Entry Period End Time during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Entries will not roll-over. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. You may enter once per Daily Entry Period for a total of five (5) Entries during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Twitter account will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of a Twitter account is defined as the person assigned to the Twitter account by Twitter. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about each Daily Drawing Date, ten (10) potential winners (“Winners,” each a “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the corresponding Daily Entry Period; provided, however, only two (2) Winners will be selected during Daily Entry Period 1. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of entry. Sponsors may share potential Winners’ names and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize provider, as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winners may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within one (1) day of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified, and, time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Sponsor may require, and potential Winner and Guest must be willing to voluntarily submit to and complete, a background check as a condition of continued eligibility. Limit one (1) prize per family or household.

PRIZE: There will be forty-two (42) prizes awarded (“Prizes,” each a “Prize”) to Winners; one (1) Prize will be awarded to each Winner. Prizes will consist of the following:

Prize 1 (“Prize 1”): two (2) VIP tickets for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to a taping of Morning Joe scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:00 A.M. ET (Winner and Guest must arrive by 4:45 A.M. ET) in Studio 8H, located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (“Taping”). Winner and Guest must be available to attend Taping, or Prize will be forfeited. Guest must be sixteen (16) years of age or older at the start of the Sweepstakes Period. A parent or legal guardian must accompany Guest under the age of eighteen (18).

Prize 2 (“Prize 2”): one (1) bag of Morning Joe coffee, one (1) travel mug, and one (1) set of four (4) coasters.

Prize 3 (“Prize 3”): one (1) Morning Joe crew pullover.

Prize 4 (“Prize 4”): one (1) Morning Joe baseball t-shirt, and one (1) Morning Joe baseball hat.

Prize 5 (“Prize 5”): one (1) Morning Joe tote and one (1) Morning Joe travel mug.

Daily Drawing 1 Winners will receive Prize 1. Daily Drawing 2 Winners will receive Prize 2. Daily Drawing 3 Winners will receive Prize 3. Daily Drawing 4 Winners will receive Prize 4. Daily Drawing 5 Winners will receive Prize 5. Prize 1, Prize 2, Prize 3, Prize 4 and Prize 5 may be referred to herein as “Prize” or “Prizes.” Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors. Prize may be subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of each Prize 1 is zero dollars ($0). ERV of each Prize 2 is sixty-five and 85/100 dollars ($65.85). ERV of each Prize 3 is thirty-eight and 95/100 dollars ($38.95). ERV of each Prize 4 is fifty-nine and 90/100 dollars ($59.90). ERV of each Prize 5 is forty-three and 90/100 dollars ($43.90). ERV of all Prizes is two thousand eighty-six dollars ($2,086). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, TRANSPORTATION OR PARKING.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winners. Prize cannot be transferred by Winners or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winners. If a Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and, time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors’ control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Taping is subject to change. Taping is subject to cancellation. If Winners choose to attend the Taping with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If any Guest is a minor, Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on such minor’s behalf. Guest will be required to consent to a background check and failure to sign such consents and authorizations and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification. Guest must be sixteen (16) years of age or older at the start of the Sweepstakes Period. A parent or legal guardian must accompany Guest under the age of eighteen (18).

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Twitter, Sweepstakes Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by Prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Twitter Site and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and, (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion. At Sponsors’ request, potential Winner must be willing to sign an affidavit attesting that such entrant meets all of the foregoing eligibility requirements and possibly undergo a background check conducted by Sponsors.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Twitter Site. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsorsreserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: THE SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“JAMS RULES”). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN NEW YORK. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available five (5) days after each applicable Daily Drawing Date, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by November 21, 2017 to: Morning Joe 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes, MSNBC, Attn: Marie Dugo, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Twitter. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Twitter.