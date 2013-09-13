Morning Headlines: Friday, September 13
Here are the headlines we’re reading this morning. Which headlines are getting your attention?
Boardwalk fire destroys 50 businesses, dashes post-Sandy hopes on Jersey Shore
30-foot ‘surge of water, mud, rocks’ heads toward Boulder, Colo.
Wall Street still highly unpopular five years after crisis, NBC News/WSJ poll finds
Poll: 44 percent of Americans oppose raising the debt ceiling
‘Many Afghan civilians’ killed in attack targeting US Consulate
1 in 5 Americans struggling to put food on the table
Kerry opens Syria talks: ‘This is not a game’
Twitter ‘confidentially’ moves toward going public
NYT editorial: Who Will Be Left in Egypt?
Assad, Listing Demands, Uses Crisis to His Advantage
Boehner Seeking Democrats’ Help on Fiscal Talks
4 Sentenced to Death in Rape Case That Riveted India
Probe of D.C. businessman extends to Clinton’s ’08 run
Left revokes Obama’s liberal card
Peter King’s 2016 message: Paul, Obama dangerous
Herat attack: Afghanistan Taliban target US consulate
Patriots beat Jets 13-10 in ugly offensive game
American jihadist believed to be killed in Somalia
South Korean abducted by North Korea returns home after 41 years