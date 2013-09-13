Morning Headlines: Friday, September 13

Here are the headlines we’re reading this morning. Which headlines are getting your attention?

Boardwalk fire destroys 50 businesses, dashes post-Sandy hopes on Jersey Shore

30-foot ‘surge of water, mud, rocks’ heads toward Boulder, Colo.

Wall Street still highly unpopular five years after crisis, NBC News/WSJ poll finds

Poll: 44 percent of Americans oppose raising the debt ceiling

‘Many Afghan civilians’ killed in attack targeting US Consulate

1 in 5 Americans struggling to put food on the table

Kerry opens Syria talks: ‘This is not a game’

Twitter ‘confidentially’ moves toward going public

NYT editorial: Who Will Be Left in Egypt?

Assad, Listing Demands, Uses Crisis to His Advantage

Boehner Seeking Democrats’ Help on Fiscal Talks

4 Sentenced to Death in Rape Case That Riveted India

Probe of D.C. businessman extends to Clinton’s ’08 run

Dana Milbank: Dear Mr. Putin

Left revokes Obama’s liberal card

Peter King’s 2016 message: Paul, Obama dangerous

Herat attack: Afghanistan Taliban target US consulate

Patriots beat Jets 13-10 in ugly offensive game

American jihadist believed to be killed in Somalia

South Korean abducted by North Korea returns home after 41 years