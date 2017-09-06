Join Morning Joe for our 10th anniversary broadcast

Morning Joe is celebrating 10 years on air, and now is your chance to be part of the live audience for the show’s special anniversary broadcast.

On Tuesday September 19th, Joe, Mika, and Willie will be live before a studio audience in Rockefeller Center’s historic Studio 8H in New York City.

Join the longest running co-host team on morning television and their special guests for a look back at 10 years on the air, and full analysis of that morning’s biggest stories and breaking political news.

Go HERE for more information