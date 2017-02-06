Morning Joe / Republicans
President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. 
Photo by Evan Vucci

Joe: Trump’s reckless shot at a federal judge

Joe Scarborough writes in The Washington Post: 

When a president tweets insults at a Hollywood star, the dignity of his office is tarnished. When a commander in chief uses Twitter to attack a loyal military ally, America’s friends across the globe become unsettled. But when a president uses social media to question the legitimacy of a federal judge following an inconvenient (and temporary) outcome, that is simply unacceptable.

… when the president tries to undermine the legitimacy of the federal judiciary, he must be told in short order that the White House is picking a fight it will not win. For the sake of the country, let us hope the attacks on “so-called” Judge James Robart were merely reckless and not politically calculated. Because speeding further down that path would end in an ugly constitutional crash.

Read Joe’s full column here

