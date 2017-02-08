Joe: Trump’s dangerous lie about Russia

Joe Scarborough writes in The Washington Post:

Comrade Putin dreams of rebuilding the U.S.S.R. one invasion at a time. As he wraps himself in that delusion, someone in the West Wing should remind the president just how inhumane life was in the old Soviet Union. … Since seizing control, Putin has carried forward the worst of the Soviet’s legacy: His political opponents have been poisoned, investigative reporters have been killed and Russia has invaded neighboring countries.

Despite what Trump would have the world believe, the historical record is clear. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Putin’s Russia. That much is clear. What is not is why Trump would so gleefully continue to spread this dangerous lie.