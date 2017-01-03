Joe: The media’s hypocrisy and hyperventilating in the age of Trump

Joe Scarborough writes in The Washington Post:

This past week, I met twice with President-elect Donald Trump attempting to secure an interview for inauguration week. … I do not know whether we will end up with an interview with the incoming president next month, but I do know that the reaction from some media reporters has been an equal dose of hyperventilation and hypocrisy that such a meeting ever took place. …

Nobody seemed to care that Mika and I met privately with Barack Obama for over an hour in the White House. Nor did they raise an eyebrow when it became common knowledge that we were close friends with the president’s closest adviser, Valerie Jarrett. And colleagues saluted us for raising money on several occasions for David and Susan Axelrod’s charity.

But I can’t even imagine the reaction if we hosted a similar event for one of Donald Trump’s close aides. … As for those who attacked me this weekend for doing my job, facts are stubborn things. The only “party” I attended on New Year’s Eve was the one in front of the TV with my children, watching “Groundhog Day,” “Ghostbusters” and Mariah Carey’s epic meltdown.

That may not sound as exciting as a big party at Mar-a-Lago, but for my family, it was a perfect way to end 2016.