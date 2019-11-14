An excerpt from ‘The Plot to Betray America’
In fact, by 2016, polls of Republican voters showed a massive flip in their support of Vladimir Putin once Donald Trump entered the race and explained why Russia should be considered America’s friend.
Russia had quite a bit of experience in changing the political mind-set of smaller nations. State-run television, radio, and online media spent years unraveling Moscow’s opponents in Ukraine, Georgia, Montenegro,
Hungary, Germany, France, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, and Spain.
They even managed to help convince Great Britain’s citizens that membership
in the European Union was bad for them, even though the UK might end up losing Northern Ireland and Scotland. That same state espionage apparatus barely had to invest in their active measure strategy to help American conservatives destroy their own government. Republicans were already taking a sledgehammer to any effort that would help take care of all its citizens. Moscow’s efforts were a sideshow compared to the work done by the Republican Congress under Obama.
Convincing the Republicans in Congress to become allies with the
Trump-Putin world would be a watershed moment, heralding a new
Russian century. The alliance could weaken, even kill, NATO and the EU.
American Republicans as allies could put an end to the transatlantic alliance
once and for all. They could even be convinced that doing this
was a great act of patriotism—all while ending the crippling economic
sanctions against the Russian oligarchs. Enter the Republican shmoos
of the Kremlin.
The founding fathers could never have conceived that their legacy—
based on considered enlightenment truths, girded by science and
tempered by thoughtful discourse—would be squandered by Congress,
that legislators would lose their way and willingly abdicate their role as
a coequal branch of government. Presidents and Congresses fight all the
time. That was to be expected. This friction is deliberate to incite debate
and discovery, to compromise and advance legislation, to use the power
of democracy to make the nation always great.
Of course, the framers also assumed nation-states such as the great
powers of Europe would attempt machinations, but the very size of the body of representation and the coequal branches would put a check
on that. Congress’s ability to investigate chicanery stood that test even
during the Civil War. But no one—not Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, Adams,
Hamilton, or Washington—ever considered a situation in which
most of the US Congress and its sustaining political party would come
under the thrall of a president as corrupt and unethical as Trump. It can
be assured that the founders would also never consider it possible that
Americans would be comfortable publicly bowing down to a European
adversary. George Washington would be especially appalled since he ran
numerous spy rings.
Under Article I of the Constitution, the House of Representatives
and the Senate are supposed to be the people’s check on any president’s
abuse of Article II powers to exercise authoritarian rule. Yet under
Trump, the Republican Congress, initially both the House and the
Senate, willfully abdicated that job. They have simply become Trump’s
Soviet-style politburo. If this were the Republican Party of old and such
a level of intrigue occurred under a Democratic president, there would
have been 24/7 treason trials broadcast from the US Capitol, followed
by a full-scale auto-da-fe of Democrats on the national mall around the
base of the Washington Monument.
The republic was not designed to endure this type of event. It was
designed to work in defense of the Constitution, not to subvert it by a
combined assault from two of three branches. Undermining democracy
using all branches of the government and then engineering the usurpation
of the courts has never occurred before—no one dared betray the
foundations of democracy. But it has happened, with the result that an
entire party has become loyal to one man and not to the Constitution.
These are not normal times.
This surrender did not go unnoticed. On MSNBC, the former press
secretary for Republican president George W. Bush, Nicolle Wallace, put
it this way: “[T]he Republican Party has become the pro-Russia, anti-FBI
party.” Under Trump, the Republicans have been in mortal fear of
their base. Trump holds the leash of Cerberus, the middle-aged white
male voter, with its snarling, drooling triple heads of racism, ignorance,
and xenophobia. Republican politicians at first feared this power. They
would do and say just about anything to be seen as part of the Trump team. Eventually it became clear to them they, too, loved this form of
government. Political philosopher and anticommunist thought leader
George Kennan once described the mind-set of the leadership of the Supreme
Soviet in the Cold War as “impervious to logic of reason, highly
sensitive to logic of force.” This is an accurate description of the Republican
shmoos in the Trump era.
Russia-love fever exploded among the Republican political elite in
Washington soon after Trump took power, but one follower who joined
in the strategic flip-flop early was Trump’s first supporter in the US Senate,
Senator Jeff Sessions. Throughout the campaign, Sessions would
find himself within the Russian bubble of influence as Trump’s biggest
cheerleader. And like all Trump’s flunkies, he would come to conveniently
not remember or lie about his contacts with Russian diplomats.
Even after becoming Trump’s attorney general in 2017, reports surfaced
during his confirmation hearing that he failed to disclose two meetings
with Russian ambassador Kislyak and a third much later.1 The Mueller
report felt that the meetings were incidental, but in the whirlwind of
finding out about the Trump team’s contacts with Moscow, why dissemble?
Because of these contacts Sessions subsequently recused himself
from the Department of Justice investigation into Russian interference.
Team Trump at one point even went so far as to accuse the Obama
administration of treason for not defending the nation when in fact
Team Trump had subverted all attempts to stop Russia. As it turns out
it would be Republicans who would slowly become Trump’s most loyal
followers and would block all attempts to find and document how Russia
had aided Trump.