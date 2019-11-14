An excerpt from ‘The Plot to Betray America’

In fact, by 2016, polls of Republican voters showed a massive flip in their support of Vladimir Putin once Donald Trump entered the race and explained why Russia should be considered America’s friend.

Russia had quite a bit of experience in changing the political mind-set of smaller nations. State-run television, radio, and online media spent years unraveling Moscow’s opponents in Ukraine, Georgia, Montenegro,

Hungary, Germany, France, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, and Spain.

They even managed to help convince Great Britain’s citizens that membership

in the European Union was bad for them, even though the UK might end up losing Northern Ireland and Scotland. That same state espionage apparatus barely had to invest in their active measure strategy to help American conservatives destroy their own government. Republicans were already taking a sledgehammer to any effort that would help take care of all its citizens. Moscow’s efforts were a sideshow compared to the work done by the Republican Congress under Obama.

Convincing the Republicans in Congress to become allies with the

Trump-Putin world would be a watershed moment, heralding a new

Russian century. The alliance could weaken, even kill, NATO and the EU.

American Republicans as allies could put an end to the transatlantic alliance

once and for all. They could even be convinced that doing this

was a great act of patriotism—all while ending the crippling economic

sanctions against the Russian oligarchs. Enter the Republican shmoos

of the Kremlin.

The founding fathers could never have conceived that their legacy—

based on considered enlightenment truths, girded by science and

tempered by thoughtful discourse—would be squandered by Congress,

that legislators would lose their way and willingly abdicate their role as

a coequal branch of government. Presidents and Congresses fight all the

time. That was to be expected. This friction is deliberate to incite debate

and discovery, to compromise and advance legislation, to use the power

of democracy to make the nation always great.

Of course, the framers also assumed nation-states such as the great

powers of Europe would attempt machinations, but the very size of the body of representation and the coequal branches would put a check

on that. Congress’s ability to investigate chicanery stood that test even

during the Civil War. But no one—not Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, Adams,

Hamilton, or Washington—ever considered a situation in which

most of the US Congress and its sustaining political party would come

under the thrall of a president as corrupt and unethical as Trump. It can

be assured that the founders would also never consider it possible that

Americans would be comfortable publicly bowing down to a European

adversary. George Washington would be especially appalled since he ran

numerous spy rings.

Under Article I of the Constitution, the House of Representatives

and the Senate are supposed to be the people’s check on any president’s

abuse of Article II powers to exercise authoritarian rule. Yet under

Trump, the Republican Congress, initially both the House and the

Senate, willfully abdicated that job. They have simply become Trump’s

Soviet-style politburo. If this were the Republican Party of old and such

a level of intrigue occurred under a Democratic president, there would

have been 24/7 treason trials broadcast from the US Capitol, followed

by a full-scale auto-da-fe of Democrats on the national mall around the

base of the Washington Monument.

The republic was not designed to endure this type of event. It was

designed to work in defense of the Constitution, not to subvert it by a

combined assault from two of three branches. Undermining democracy

using all branches of the government and then engineering the usurpation

of the courts has never occurred before—no one dared betray the

foundations of democracy. But it has happened, with the result that an

entire party has become loyal to one man and not to the Constitution.

These are not normal times.

This surrender did not go unnoticed. On MSNBC, the former press

secretary for Republican president George W. Bush, Nicolle Wallace, put

it this way: “[T]he Republican Party has become the pro-Russia, anti-FBI

party.” Under Trump, the Republicans have been in mortal fear of

their base. Trump holds the leash of Cerberus, the middle-aged white

male voter, with its snarling, drooling triple heads of racism, ignorance,

and xenophobia. Republican politicians at first feared this power. They

would do and say just about anything to be seen as part of the Trump team. Eventually it became clear to them they, too, loved this form of

government. Political philosopher and anticommunist thought leader

George Kennan once described the mind-set of the leadership of the Supreme

Soviet in the Cold War as “impervious to logic of reason, highly

sensitive to logic of force.” This is an accurate description of the Republican

shmoos in the Trump era.

Russia-love fever exploded among the Republican political elite in

Washington soon after Trump took power, but one follower who joined

in the strategic flip-flop early was Trump’s first supporter in the US Senate,

Senator Jeff Sessions. Throughout the campaign, Sessions would

find himself within the Russian bubble of influence as Trump’s biggest

cheerleader. And like all Trump’s flunkies, he would come to conveniently

not remember or lie about his contacts with Russian diplomats.

Even after becoming Trump’s attorney general in 2017, reports surfaced

during his confirmation hearing that he failed to disclose two meetings

with Russian ambassador Kislyak and a third much later.1 The Mueller

report felt that the meetings were incidental, but in the whirlwind of

finding out about the Trump team’s contacts with Moscow, why dissemble?

Because of these contacts Sessions subsequently recused himself

from the Department of Justice investigation into Russian interference.

Team Trump at one point even went so far as to accuse the Obama

administration of treason for not defending the nation when in fact

Team Trump had subverted all attempts to stop Russia. As it turns out

it would be Republicans who would slowly become Trump’s most loyal

followers and would block all attempts to find and document how Russia

had aided Trump.