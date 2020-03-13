Coronavirus: A 5-point plan for pharmaceutical companies

The novel coronavirus is now a pandemic, and like any global problem, it’s going to take the partnership of many to solve. “Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski sat down with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to discuss the current situation: how companies and government can work together, progress with potential coronavirus vaccines and how we can be better prepared for future health crises.

MB: This novel coronavirus is brand new, so we still don’t know a lot about it. How, then, are pharma companies and others working to respond?

AB: That’s true. And that’s why many in the industry are working to test potential therapies and vaccines: cell-based assays, viral screening and other tools. We’re making the tools we develop available on an open-source platform. We want to share data and what we learn with the broader scientific community —and other companies — in real time so that all of us can get therapies and vaccines to patients.

MB: What’s the latest on a potential vaccine?

AB: Gilead has an antiviral drug in late-stage development, and Moderna is set to begin testing the first novel coronavirus vaccine. We are working to advance our own potential antiviral therapies, and we’re also working with a company BioNTech on a potential mRNA coronavirus vaccine.

We’ve put our very best people to work on this — a “SWAT team” of our leading virologists, biologists, chemists, clinicians, epidemiologists, vaccine experts, pharmaceutical scientists and other key experts who are focusing solely on addressing coronavirus.