Top Links: Boehner says ‘ass’ during news conference to prove he’s serious on sequestration fight versus Obama
—Updated
Top story: John Boehner, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and second in line of presidential succession, used the word “ass” today to show that he’s serious about the sequestration fight. In other words, go back to debating Seth MacFarlane as Oscars host because nothing’s happening here.
- “Boehner tells Senate to ‘get off their ass’ to avert cuts.” (Domenico Montanaro)
- Aside from the that, today’s presser was more House GOP boilerplate about how it’s passed “two bills” to avoid sequestration. (Rory Cooper)
- “Even though House passed 2 bill to replace sequester last year, those bills don’t apply in this Congress. Would have to start again.” (Chad Pergram)
- Unfortunately for Republicans, a new Washington Post-Pew poll shows yet again Republicans take the lion’s share of the blame if sequestration happens. (The Washington Post)
- Speaker Boehner, however, can’t do much to change events, as he’s stuck between a rock and a Tea Party place. (Political Wire)
- Meanwhile, President Obama today is in Virginia, whose defense-dependent economy would suffer under sequestration. (The Virginian-Pilot)
- “Definition of Sequester: When Congress dares itself to do something stupid. And then accepts the dare.” (Justin Wolfers)
- Here’s a handy chart to determine how sequestration affects yours state. (The Washington Post)
- For the morons out there, we present The Absolute Moron’s Guide to the Sequester. (New York Magazine)
- Once you’ve passed the moron (or moron-equivalency) test, here are 15 more things to know, including: “The key date is March 27, not March 1. March 27 is when the continuing resolution keeping the government funded expires.” (Roll Call)
- Rich and sequestered? You’re mostly fine. Poor and sequestered? You’re mostly screwed. (Mother Jones)
- “Why Republican Governors Hate the Republican Congress” (The Atlantic)
