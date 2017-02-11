Lockup 02/11/17

Lockup Wichita: Extended Stay - The Keeper

An inmate with artistic abilities is charged in tragic crime, while another inmate’s seeming obsession with jail food causes problems. Finally, an unconventional marriage ends violently. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 10 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
20 hours 21 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 9 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 10 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
18 hours 45 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL