Lockup 02/04/17

Lockup Wichita: Citizen's Arrest

A convicted thief continues his stealing ways inside the jail and a former law enforcement officer turned meth addict is now serving time with and growing closer to her dealer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court knocks back bid to swiftly reinstate Trump travel ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban
22 hours 46 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal: We will block Gorsuch nomination
22 hours 27 min ago
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
1 day 10 hours ago
What will come of Steve Bannon's influence over Trump?
22 hours 42 min ago
Flight attendants train to spot human trafficking
Is Chicago's crime rate getting better or worse?
Why doesn't the GOP want a fast vote for DeVos?
Voters get creative in reaching out to swamped Congress
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL