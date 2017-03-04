Lockup 03/04/17

Lockup: Wait of the World

Inside Santa Rita Jail, a violent gang member asks to move back to general population, a brother and sister are charged with murder, and a burglar makes jail her home away from home ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
16 hours 55 min ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
22 hours 3 min ago
Could Russia be after something?
18 hours 22 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
20 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
1 day 8 hours ago
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi

