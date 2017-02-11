Lockup 02/11/17

Lockup Wabash: Extended Stay – Skitz

At the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility we profile two brothers who are paying a penalty for their dealings in meth. And Jeremy Blanchard, serving a 195-year sentence for triple murder. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 15 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
1 day 1 hour ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 15 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 15 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
1 day 16 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL